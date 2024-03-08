A young man is left heartbroken because of how his girlfriend cheated on him with his best friend

Out of anger, he recorded a video of the young lady confessing the cheating and then posted it online

He said the young man the lady cheated on him with was not just a friend but was like a brother to him

A lady has confessed in a video to cheating on her boyfriend with his best friend.

In the video seen on the X handle of @chichi18061991, the man made sure the lady used her mouth to say all that she did wrongly.

The lady, who was in profuse tears, said she cheated on her boyfriend with his best friend, who was more like a brother.

She said the rump also involved another lady as they were three in the bedroom, a situation that got the young man mad.

According to him, he was even the one who gave shelter to the young man who later slept with his girlfriend.

The video is going viral because the man posted it on social media apparently to get back at the lady who broke his heart.

Reactions as man catches his girlfriend cheating

@CEOPROSERFINA said:

"I'm slowly starting to dislike that word "I Love You ". Because a lot of women use it to cover their cheating games."

@chisomholic said:

"There was actually no point of putting this clip on the internet for all to see."

@betty_nwabunike said:

"Gosh, the way youth or young girls and boys are taking life is beyond belief What is all this I can’t listen to this any more."

@JustDirmax alleges:

"That’s why you never trust women, I can bet that after this her yeye cry, She go still go collect for another guy side."

