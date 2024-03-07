A Nigerian student from one of the country’s university shared her story of how she coped with the economic situation in a video

She revealed that she received N2500 from her parents every week and managed to live on it

She also explained how she stretched her 6kg gas for three months and bought foodstuff from the small amount her parents sent her

In a video that went viral on Youtube, a Nigerian student from one of the country’s tertiary institutions narrated her incredible story of how she coped with the economic hardship in the country.

She disclosed that she only received N2500 from her parents every week as an allowance and managed to survive on it.

The lady shares how she survives in school. Photo credit: @oriekaosemon/Youtube

She also gave some insights into how she conserved her resources and expenses, such as using her 6kg gas cylinder for three months and buying foodstuff from the meagre amount her parents sent her.

However, she also expressed her understanding and sympathy for those who might not be able to live on such a low budget.

