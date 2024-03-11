A man narrated the story of how his wife blocked and cut ties with her friend after she commented on his physical features

The man said his wife's friend visited their house and then told his wife that he looked handsome

He said his wife asked her out of their house and also deleted her phone number so as to cut any form of communication with her

A woman who complimented the handsomeness of her friend's husband received a serious backlash.

Narrating the story on X, the lady's husband, Dr John Bishop, said the woman in question visited their house.

He said she made comments complimenting how handsome he is, but this didn't go down well with his wife.

In a swift response, John's wife asked the woman out of the house and also cut all communications with her.

John wrote:

"My wife told me about one of her “friends” who was telling her about how I was a good-looking man. Your husband is so fine, tall, dark and handsome. You’re lucky to have him. The question I asked her was: “what did you reply her”. Madam said she just smiled and ushered her out of our house; blocked her numbers, deleted them, took my phone and made sure her number was not on my phone, and blocked her from all my social media handles. I almost died of laughter while telling her she did the right thing. Women, protect your homes from frenemies!"

Reactions as woman cuts ties with her friend

@kxesca said:

"I have lost count of people telling me my husband is good-looking. It has never crossed my mind to block them. I guess we all have different interpretations. Perhaps there's more to what the lady said as this is not enough to block anyone."

@chin_enye said:

"Na from clap dance dey start. Before they will start passing by your office with banga soup and pounded yam."

@Ebyfyn said:

"Blocking doesn’t stop anything. Man wey wan cheat go still cheat."

