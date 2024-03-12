Nigerian superstar Davido recently visited his friend Chiefpriest's mansion in Lagos to chill with his family

A video shared by the celebrity barman showed the warm reception the singer had alongside a sumptuous dinner

OBO, as he is fondly called, was spotted with the celebrity barman's children after he promised his first son a Rolex wristwatch

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, best known as Davido, is having an amazing time in his country.

The Afrobeats star was invited by his best friend and business partner, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, best known as Chiefpriest, to dine with his family for dinner on March 11.

Davido visits Chiefpriest and family. Credit: @cubana_cheifpriest

Source: Instagram

The musician, who had early trended for disorganizing the arrangements American Youtuber Kai Cenat had with his Nigerian colleague Shank, was spotted enjoying the rich dish of jollof rice served before him by Chiefpriest's wife.

After the meal, OBO, as he is fondly called, was moved to give his appraisal, stating that it was his "best favourite rice outside his home".

The video shared by the celebrity barman showed another section of his mansion with the DMW boss and his first son.

Davido was conversing with the little man about his studies and promised to buy him a Rolex wristwatch when he turned 10 years old.

Before Chiefpriest's children went to bed, they said goodnight to their uncle and their dad, who were preparing to meet up with the US star Kai Cenat to introduce him to the night buzz of Lagos.

Taking to the caption, Chiefpriest wrote:

"My best friend, my brother-in-law, my brother stopped over for dinner. I love you so much, bro, @davido.Youu make my life so beautiful. We go chop life for life."

See the video below:

Davido and netizens react to his visit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

davido:

"My bestie."

pj.stars:

"The way he said "mama" . 001 really respects women. If obo is not ur fav, you are not serving living God."

mr.azeezofficial:

"CP X 001 ARE IN LOVE AND WE LOVE THE BROMANCE."

mekwezworld:

"Everything when u dey do for this life, just get money please . It’s not an advise, it’s a warning."

rhymer_lee_:

"IMAGINE having a friend that will tell my child do well in school and I will buy you a rolex, men that’s a big flex , I admire you guys friendship so much not all this tribalism’s begot."

