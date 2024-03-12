Davido has boasted about his wife to Kai Cenat while they were hanging out together and driving around Lagos in his Lamborghini

The singer said his wife, Chioma, is the best cook ever but she was not around to entertain the US streamer with her cuisine

Davido also boasted that he would open a restaurant for her very soon and added that Cenat would enjoy her food

The video of Davido has been sighted hyping his better half, Chioma, aka, Chef Chi to US YouTuber, Kai Cenat who has been in Nigeria.

The US streamer had arrived in Nigeria amid pomp and pageantry. He was given a Nigerian name by Shanks Comics who took people to welcome him.

After linking up with Davido, the two went for a ride in Davido's Lamborgini around Lagos. The singer noted that his wife was the best cook ever but she was not around to entertain the YouTuber.

Davido talks about wife

While the two were conversing, the Grammy nominee noted that he was planning to open a restaurant for his wife.

He however did not mention where the eatery would be and the time he would open the business for her.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what Davido said about his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

Davido cancels Shank's plan

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had disrupted one of the arrangements of skit maker, Shanks Comics for his guest, Kai Cenat.

Davido complained about Cenat's safety and discouraged him from going where Shank Comics had planned for him.

Shanks was devastated about Davido's interruption and he decided to come down from the car taking him and Cenat out.

