An old clip showcasing British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua preparing eba within a residence recently resurfaced on TikTok

In the footage, Joshua engaged in a video call, during which his culinary prowess evidently left the other party impressed

The boxer had previously secured a knockout victory against Ngannou in the second round

A captivating video from the past featuring the renowned British-Nigerian heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has recently gained popularity on TikTok.

The footage reveals Joshua in the comfort of a homely kitchen, meticulously preparing eba, a traditional West African dish made from cassava flour.

The boxer was seen turning eba. Photo credit: Anthony Joshue

Source: Getty Images

His adept movements and the evident care he puts into the cooking process are a testament to his versatility beyond the boxing ring.

As Joshua stirs the thick, steaming mixture with a wooden spatula, he simultaneously engages in a lively video call.

As shared by @iammichaelife, the person on the other end of the line appears genuinely enthralled by Joshua’s culinary skills, as they watch the athlete-turned-chef with a mixture of surprise and admiration.

This awesome glimpse into Joshua’s everyday life has charmed viewers, showcasing a side of the boxer that is seldom seen in the media.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mmea said:

“Anthony Joshua listening to Sunny Ade a true Nigerian..keep winning bro.”

Gizzy wrote:

“I'm laughing at those who said he's not Nigerian because he's fighting for uk,AJ is full Nigeria man.”

Andersonmoussito8 commented

“This guy 's always cool looks harmless,until he wears gloves.”

Olalekanodunukan also commented:

“Fully Nigeria Man from my home town sagamu Ogun State.”

AB:

“AJ thanks for making 9ija proud once again big up. man.”

Sukisukit0$:

“Is he making eba?”

Blackson:

“That Eba is too hard ooo.”

Plazza g:

“This Ghana fufu not Nigeria fufu. Ghana fufu give you power. God bless Ghana.”

Omotayomi:

“Nigerian food is the best in the world.”

What Anthony Joshua Told Francis Ngannou

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after their heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia, Joshua reached out to the Cameroonian boxer and hugged him.

In a short clip making the rounds on social media, Joshua could be heard advising Ngannou to stay put and not leave boxing.

