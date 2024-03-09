Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko recently sparked massive reactions on social media with some photos she shared on her page

The recent photos shared by the movie star got people talking, with some people slamming the actress for publishing such images

Destiny Etiko, in the caption of the photo post, spoke about success and failure, noting that neither completely defines a person's journey in life, but the courage to keep going

The photos have got people talking, with many noting that the photo looks too edited and weird.

Some even noted that she doesn't need to edit her photos that much, considering how beautiful she is naturally.

Destiny Etiko gets a fake flat tummy

The photos stirred more attention after fans noticed the actress' tummy was looking flatter than usual.

Destiny Etiko in response to the criticisms slammed one fan who trolled her with

She replied noting that there is nothing fake about her tummy.

See the viral photos below:

Comments trail Destiny Etiko's photo

@patrickmirabel09:

"Person wey edit your face no try at all, make we dey talk true at times."

@okiemute1303:

"Do y’all celebrities looks at your pictures before posting them at all? Dear destiny you are endowed with hot body and fine face so I sometimes wonder why you still edit pictures and ends up looking like a clown though."

@pretty_lil_goddess:

"Which kind editing be this."

@pa_do_raa:

"If nah you edit this picture and ur seeing this, e no go better for you."

@onome_bae_:

"Destiny u don big pass all these Facebook editing na."

@goldprettyz:

"This editing too much but you are beautiful."

@chinenyennebe:

"Drama doll like no other."

