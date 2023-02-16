Much-loved celebrity power couple Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike displayed their gusto to relish the bond between them

Fidelis took to social media to share a meshed video of the exquisite moments he shared with his beloved this Valentine season

The visuals also contained some lovely moments of the lovebirds at their wedding, which sent netizens into a pool of wistfulness

Much-loved Nollywood star Rita Dominic and her husband Fidelis Anosike had a memorable moment during this year’s valentine.

The actress and her husband went on a private getaway to consummate and express their love for each other.

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike enjoy an amazing time ON Valentine Credit: @fidelisanosike

Anosike shared a visual collage of the sweet moments spent between him and the beautiful woman while he added some of their wedding pictures to mark the significant day of their love story.

Social media users gush over Rita and Fidelis' Valentine moments

ezeani.amarachi:

"So beautiful."

faithempire50:

"Your marriage go last!! The Good lord will always protect you & yours♥️"

maria_aviseni:

"Happy Valentine to you and yours Akwaugo…..soaked in love forever. ❤️"

merrit_42:

"God bless and keep this union forever till eternity in Jesus mighty name."

maria_aviseni:

"Happy Valentine to you and yours Akwaugo…..soaked in love forever.❤️"

Source: Legit.ng