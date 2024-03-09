A pretty woman has spoken about the challenge she faced when her husband wanted to bring her abroad

Against many warnings, the man stood his good and trusted in his wife not to betray him in Cambodia

The wife narrated the many things she had seen in the country as people praised her husband for standing by her

A beautiful Nigerian woman living in Cambodia with her husband has narrated her experience of life abroad.

She said that people advised her husband against bringing her abroad, citing that women easily betray their husbands in foreign countries.

The woman adjusted her spec as spoke about life in Cambodia. Photo source: @asa_asia_prettymomof4

Source: TikTok

Couple in Cambodian

The woman (@asa_asia_prettymomof4) also spoke about the cultural shock of Cambodians, asking her if she could speak English.

Another thing she experienced was Nigerians wondering why she was in such a country and if they were jobs.

Wife betrayed man abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man in a marital mess advised his countrymen never to take their wives abroad.

The heartbroken man gave the advice while packing his belongings out of his house abroad after his wife ordered him out.

Source: Legit.ng