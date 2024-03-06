Francis Ngannou is trending online over his exchange with American reality star Kim Kardashian

The Cameroonian and French boxer who is scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua on Friday shoot his shot at the American socialite

Francis Ngannou's recent action has caused a buzz on social media, with some netizens advising against crushing on Kim Kardashian

Ahead of his big fight with Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua, Cameroonian and French boxer Francis Ngannou has left people talking on social media over his response to a tweet by American reality star Kim Kardashian.

Ngannou, who is set to take on Joshua in the boxing ring in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, March 8 'shoot his shot' after replying to a post from Kardashian on X, formerly Twitter.

Francis Ngannou responds to Kim Kardashian's tweet. Credit: Twitter: @kimkardashia/fancisngannou @anthonyjoshua

The reality star took to social media site X to share a selfie and added a caption that read: "miss u."

Retweeting Kardashian's tweet, Ngannou responded with a meme of someone pointing at themselves.

The boxer seemingly appeared to be asking if Kardashian was speaking about him.

See the exchange below:

Reactions as Ngannou shoots shot at Kardashian

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments that trailed the post, read them below

SogeKingu2000:

"That family is 17-0 versus the careers of promising black men. You might wanna rethink this."

Andree22_00:

"Not you too Francis."

TokenTymes:

"Don’t do it to yourself."

Andree22_00:

"You gon regret that Francis."

MrDwein:

"Stop playing bruh."

ruphc:

"Stay focused bro, you’ve got Aj in barely 72hrs. At this point you shouldn’t even have your phone tweeting sht to random girls. Stay focused I’ve got money on you boy!"

ay0tund3:

"Shoot this shot so you’re unable to shoot on 03/08."

MohWorldent:

"Lol. I think they're using charms on successful black men. If you're not Nigerian ask what kayan mata is."

