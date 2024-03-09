Nigerian female footballer Asisat Oshoala recently joined the trending conversation about the fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou

In a post she shared on her social media page, Asisat Oshoala insinuated that Anthony Joshua used a special voodoo to beat Francis Ngannou

She also shared a tweet where she shaded Cameroon, noting that since we defeated them at the AFCON, we've made them our wife in all sporting events

Nigerian female football superstar Asisat Oshoala has sparked reactions on social media with her comments after Anthony Joshua defeated Cameroonian boxer Francis Ngannou.

Asisat Oshoala's reaction to the recent fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou has gone viral.

Super Falcons star Asist Oshoala shades Cameroon calls them Nigeria's wife after losing multiple times to the country. Photo credit: @asisatoshoala/daznboxing

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Twitter page, Asisat shaded Cameroon and their recent losses to Nigeria in different sports.

Asisat Oshoala pointed out that since Nigeria defeated Cameroon in the 2023 AFCON second round, it's been one loss to another.

Oshoala trolls Cameroon and Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou's knockout is the third defeat Cameroonians have suffered at the hands of Nigeria.

Weeks ago, Asisat Oshoala was part of the Nigerian women's team that defeated the Cameroonian national team in the 2024 Olympics qualifiers.

In another tweet, Asisat Oshoala also insinuated that Anthony Joshua used a special fighting voodoo to hit Francis Ngannou, which was why he fell like a mango tree.

See Asisat Oshoala's post trolling Francis Ngannou and Cameroonians:

Netizens react to Asisat Oshoala's post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Asisat Oshoala's post as she shaded Cameroon:

@marvi_234:

"This is her mocking a country for their loss but become a activist when her fellow country man sportsman is mocked for his poor performance."

@vheeny_:

"The guy made it look too easyyyyy for us."

@africanirish:

"Joshua the TERMINATOR."

@official_mrpersonality:

"I told this guy that he talks too much... How on earth do you think of it."

@akwaugo001:

"So Drake money don fly."

@hadaesther:

"This fight doesn’t look real!!!! Y’all think AJ will beat Francis !!! Staged fight if u ask me!!!"

@femidavid144:

"AJ is representing British not Nigeria abeg."

@call_me_gilgal:

"No time....agba baller."

@bernicetangwa:

"This is why Africa will never be United. It’s only a game,we have started creating enemies through this games,we can do better. Ngannou still cash out oooo."

@kulture_omj:

"What a statement win by Aj. He did what Fury couldn’t do. AJ is reborn. Let’s go."

Source: Legit.ng