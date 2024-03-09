Some people online have accused Anthony Joshua of deliberately excluding Nigerians from his post-bout speech

The British-Nigerian boxer made a speech after his win against Francis Ngannou, and he thanked his fans

While thanking fans from Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, and London, Joshua did not mention Nigerians, and this didn't go down well with some netizens

Some Nigerians are not happy that Anthony Joshua did not acknowledge the country in his post-match speech.

There is a video trending online in which the British-Nigerian boxer was heard acknowledging fans from different places.

Anthony Joshua thanks his fans for their support. Photo credit: Getty Images/Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

He mentioned people from Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, London, and Watford, but Joshua did not mention Nigerians.

This development did not go down well with some netizens who said he should have also included Nigeria in his acknowledgement. But some said Nigerians failed to show him support.

Some people, however, said Joshua should be left alone, insisting that what happened could simply be an oversight.

Others said what was more important was that he won the match and that they were sure Joshua loved his Nigerian face.

Nonetheless, the video went viral and got many views and comments, especially on X, where it was reposted by Dami Adenuga. The clip was first posted by DAZN.

Dammy wrote:

"Anthony Joshua acknowledged London, Cameroon, and Saudi Arabia, leaving out Nigeria. Remember the whole Nigeria was awake at 2 am for him."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Anthony Joshua's post-match comments

@blaze9330 said:

"After Nigerians staked against him."

@iamYuozee said:

"The same Nigeria that insulted him instead of supporting him in his down time in 2022? Dey play."

@Tips_With_Real1 said:

"This is what happens when you don't support your own. Congratulations to you, AJ. London is your home mate."

@iam_Bonex said:

"I wasn’t awake the whole night baba , besides when he used to mention Nigeria he was losing his belts up and down. I don’t blame the guy abeg."

Joshua advises Nganou

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Anthony Joshua told Francis Ngannou to stay put in boxing.

After the fight, which happened in Saudi Arabia, Joshua was seen talking to Ngannou and offering words of advice.

Joshua told Ngannou not to leave boxing because of the devastating defeat but to continue fighting.

Source: Legit.ng