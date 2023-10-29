Charles Okocha, Davido, Broda Shaggi, Others React to Tyson Fury’s Win vs Francis Ngannou
- Davido, Charles Okocha, and Broda Shaggi have reacted to Francis Ngannou's recent defeat to Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia
- Charles Okocha, who was rooting for the Cameroonian-French boxer, described his defeat as a robbery
- Davido, in a reaction, said Francis definitely won the match, Tunde Ednut said the Cameroonian was his winner
The epic clash between WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28, 2023, is trending on Nigerian social media space.
While Francis gave Fury a tough time in the boxing ring, the WBC champion managed to maintain his unbeaten record.
A light from the boxing bout was the moment a left hook from the Cameroonian-French boxer in the third round left Fury visibly disoriented, which many Nigerians, including celebrities, believe should have made him emerge winner instead.
Sharing a video of him watching the fight, actor Charles Okocha wrote in a caption:
"There’s nothing you gon tell me FRANCIS NGANNOU is my winner, forget about the broad day light robbery."
Watch the video he shared below:
Davido took to his Instastory to throw his weight behind Francis, who he declared as his winner.
See his post below:
Tunde Ednut also declared Francis his winner. He wrote:
"YOU ARE MY WINNER!!! @francisngannou My own opinion Oo! I think he won, but they gave it Tyson Fury."
See Tunde Ednut's post:
Broda Shaggi, others react to Tunde Ednut's post
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:
Singer Jaywon wrote:
"E sweet me say him knock fury down. That is the point for me. Francis is my winner."
brodashaggi:
"So happy for him!"
suzi__dollar:
"Truth be told , this nganu is now more Influential and bigger than Jay z but because he’s a Nigerian, we always downgrade our own."
bouffbwoy:
"He danced over the WBC champ on his debut. What an incredible fight tonight, unbelievable man. Total SAVAGE."
