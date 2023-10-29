Global site navigation

Charles Okocha, Davido, Broda Shaggi, Others React to Tyson Fury’s Win vs Francis Ngannou
Celebrities

by  Olumide Alake
The epic clash between WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28, 2023, is trending on Nigerian social media space.

While Francis gave Fury a tough time in the boxing ring, the WBC champion managed to maintain his unbeaten record.

Davido, Charles Okocha
Tunde Ednut says Francis Ngannou is his winner. Credit: @charlesokocha @davido/ Twitter @didierdrogba
A light from the boxing bout was the moment a left hook from the Cameroonian-French boxer in the third round left Fury visibly disoriented, which many Nigerians, including celebrities, believe should have made him emerge winner instead.

Sharing a video of him watching the fight, actor Charles Okocha wrote in a caption:

"There’s nothing you gon tell me FRANCIS NGANNOU is my winner, forget about the broad day light robbery."

Watch the video he shared below:

Davido took to his Instastory to throw his weight behind Francis, who he declared as his winner.

See his post below:

Davido
Screenshot of David's post. Credit: @davido
Tunde Ednut also declared Francis his winner. He wrote:

"YOU ARE MY WINNER!!! @francisngannou My own opinion Oo! I think he won, but they gave it Tyson Fury."

See Tunde Ednut's post:

Broda Shaggi, others react to Tunde Ednut's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

Singer Jaywon wrote:

"E sweet me say him knock fury down. That is the point for me. Francis is my winner."

brodashaggi:

"So happy for him!"

suzi__dollar:

"Truth be told , this nganu is now more Influential and bigger than Jay z but because he’s a Nigerian, we always downgrade our own."

bouffbwoy:

"He danced over the WBC champ on his debut. What an incredible fight tonight, unbelievable man. Total SAVAGE."

Man tattoos Davido's 30BG on forehead

Legit.ng previously reported that a young man proudly tattooed 30BG, Davido's crew name, on his forehead.

A clip showed the moment a tattoo artiste put the finishing touches to the black art adorning the man's forehead like a lamp.

The young man was seen smiling as he showed his new tattoo off.

