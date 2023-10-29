Davido, Charles Okocha, and Broda Shaggi have reacted to Francis Ngannou's recent defeat to Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia

Charles Okocha, who was rooting for the Cameroonian-French boxer, described his defeat as a robbery

Davido, in a reaction, said Francis definitely won the match, Tunde Ednut said the Cameroonian was his winner

The epic clash between WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28, 2023, is trending on Nigerian social media space.

While Francis gave Fury a tough time in the boxing ring, the WBC champion managed to maintain his unbeaten record.

Tunde Ednut says Francis Ngannou is his winner. Credit: @charlesokocha @davido/ Twitter @didierdrogba

Source: Instagram

A light from the boxing bout was the moment a left hook from the Cameroonian-French boxer in the third round left Fury visibly disoriented, which many Nigerians, including celebrities, believe should have made him emerge winner instead.

Sharing a video of him watching the fight, actor Charles Okocha wrote in a caption:

"There’s nothing you gon tell me FRANCIS NGANNOU is my winner, forget about the broad day light robbery."

Watch the video he shared below:

Davido took to his Instastory to throw his weight behind Francis, who he declared as his winner.

See his post below:

Screenshot of David's post. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Tunde Ednut also declared Francis his winner. He wrote:

"YOU ARE MY WINNER!!! @francisngannou My own opinion Oo! I think he won, but they gave it Tyson Fury."

See Tunde Ednut's post:

Broda Shaggi, others react to Tunde Ednut's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

Singer Jaywon wrote:

"E sweet me say him knock fury down. That is the point for me. Francis is my winner."

brodashaggi:

"So happy for him!"

suzi__dollar:

"Truth be told , this nganu is now more Influential and bigger than Jay z but because he’s a Nigerian, we always downgrade our own."

bouffbwoy:

"He danced over the WBC champ on his debut. What an incredible fight tonight, unbelievable man. Total SAVAGE."

Man tattoos Davido's 30BG on forehead

Legit.ng previously reported that a young man proudly tattooed 30BG, Davido's crew name, on his forehead.

A clip showed the moment a tattoo artiste put the finishing touches to the black art adorning the man's forehead like a lamp.

The young man was seen smiling as he showed his new tattoo off.

Source: Legit.ng