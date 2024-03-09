Cameroonian boxer, Francis Nganou will not go home empty-handed despite losing to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia

According to multiple reports, the boxer is set to pocket £16 million for his participation in the boxing duel

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua, who knocked out Nganou during the second round of the fight will get £30 million

It is not all gloomy for Francis Ngannou after all, since he is set to cash out from his fight against Anthony Joshua.

Multiple media reports have revealed the price of money and the amount Ngannou and Joshua would pocket after the Saudi bout.

Ngannou, who is from Cameroon, suffered a crushing defeat in the hands of his British-Nigerian opponent, Anthony Joshua.

Joshua knocked out Ngannou in the second round of the man, which was viewed by many people around the world.

While Ngannou would make £16 million (N32 billion) from the fight, his winning opponent, Anthony Joshua, gets £30 million (N61 billion), according to Mirror, citing Sport Business Journal.

Meanwhile, Ngannou has reacted to his defeat by Anthony Joshua, calling it a bad day for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote on X:

"Sorry guys I let you all down. Today was a bad day in the office, but tomorrow will be another day. Thank you all for the love."

His fans, however, asked him to cheer up, since he still has a great future in the sports.

One of those who commented on Ngannou's post match statement was social media influencer, Daniel Regha.

He wrote:

"Ngannou you are not a professional boxer compared to Anthony Joshua who's got a lot of experience, so the defeat isn't really surprising. You need to work your way up, practice before going after the professionals. That said, wishing you nothing but the best in your next fights. Keep your chin up."

Joshua advises Nganou

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Anthony Joshua told Francis Ngannou to stay put in boxing.

After the fight, which happened in Saudi Arabia, Joshua was seen talking to Ngannou and offering words of advice.

Joshua told Ngannou not to leave boxing because of the devastating defeat but to continue fighting.

Source: Legit.ng