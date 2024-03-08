Nigerian singer Dremo has waded into the drama between Buju BNXN and Davido on social media

Recall that Buju started to fire shots at Davido’s talent after a 30BG fan reacted to his music on social media

Dremo blasted Buju for disrespecting Davido publicly and noted that the singer did it deliberately

Popular Nigerian singer Aboriomoh Raymond aka Dremo, has shared his thoughts on Davido and Buju BNXN’s online drama.

Recall that the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with excitement when Buju BNXN fired shots at Davido’s talent while responding to an online troll.

Dremo speaks on drama between Buju BNXN and Davido. Photos: @dremodrizzy, @davido, @toyourears

This led to a lot of drama with OBO deleting an old post about his music collaboration with Davido. Shortly after this, Dremo went online to address Buju.

In a post shared on his X page, the On God crooner berated Buju BNXN for blasting Davido the way he did. According to him, it was a very disrespectful move.

Not stopping there, Dremo also told Buju that he should have known better than to post what he did considering that he is a public figure and fans will also run with narratives.

Dremo concluded his post by saying that Buju did what he did on purpose and was very aware of his actions. In his words:

“@BNXN that tweet was mad disrespectful bro, you can’t be tweeting like you don’t know fans will blow shiit out of proportion cos you clearly knew what you were doing , there are different ways to defend your artiste.”

Davido unfollows Buju BNXN online

Shortly after Buju BNXN put Davido on blast and also questioned his talent online, both music stars followed it up by unfollowing each other on social media.

A look through Davido and Buju’s Instagram followers list showed that they had removed each other’s handles. See a screenshot below:

Reactions as Dremo speaks on Buju BNXN and Davido’s drama

Dremo’s take on the online drama between Buju and Davido was met with mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them also shared their thoughts on the music stars unfollowing each other.

Read some of their comments below:

wendypeterschere:

“I honestly feel Davido gets a lot of disrespect, and I do not know why, too much open teeth no Dey good sha.”

Ayo_bola:

“Davido does not deserve this disrespect sha!”

Effedeborah:

“Hope this isn’t another drama just gain our attention? ”

young_darlin:

“This is what happens when bunch of children are overrated, Nigerians have overrated Buju so much, na why e enter him head.”

Only_one_babz:

“Person insult your artist not even you .. you com insult Davido.. that’s a very senseless thing to do.”

Hawttcocoglam:

“Dremo go and sit down mind ur business them no call you.”

Shes__precious__:

“Make buju dey shade a whole 001 wow because say people don dey feel you nd hype you.”

Buju BNXN continues shading Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Buju BNXN refused to back down after many of Davido’s fans came for him online and he continued to shade the DMW boss.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Gwagwalada crooner shared his thoughts about Davido deleting the post on their collaboration. He noted that he would still release the song anyway because he wrote it all in the first place.

Not stopping there, the young singer added that he can’t be bullied and that netizens twisted his words and took things out of proportion.

Source: Legit.ng