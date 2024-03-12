A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Venita Akpofure has shown her interest in joining the Nigerian music industry

She released a song with singer Magnito, the lyrics were banging and the music video proved that Venita was prepared for it

Several of her colleagues and fans were excited for her and they wondered which aspect of the industry she was not good at

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Venita Akpofure has joined the Nigerian music industry.

Venita features Magnito in her debut song in the music industry. Image credit: @veezeebaybeh, @magnitofreshout/Instagram

She released a banging song Gen Z Cypher with singer Mohammed Usman Adamu, aka Magnito, and the video and lyrics of the song got netizens excited. The mother of two has been a video vixen for some artists previously, hence, this terrain is not totally new to her.

In her song, she noted that she made it before she joined BBNaija and the show did not make her. Rather, they were both helping each other. Her outfit in the video was also dramatic and it got the praises of her fans and colleagues.

Check out Venita's new song and the video below:

Colleagues, fans react to Venita's new song

Several fans and colleagues of the reality star have reacted to her song. Check out some of the comments below:

@neo_akpofure;

"That’s my cousin guys! She’s a star!"

@korraobidi:

"We dey help each other."

@sholzy23:

"Mad o."

@sabigal1:

"The outfit, the rap, the style, everything top notch. Your creativity is out of this world."

@sabiigirlfashion:

"How many times did you watch it? I love it."

@cherrysams1:

"Jesus, I don’t want to ever be against you, I’ll always be for u cos girl, the heat, the fire, the fierceness, the finesse, woooh…. I'm in complete awe."

@olise92:

"You are too good, the video is so hot."

@jefflove_:

"This girl killed it."

@tobias.bello:

"Nobody's mate. Venita vessel of creativity and everything."

@official_abbycorners:

"Too much sauce."

@dewumi_ade:

"What can't she do?"

@looking_for_moo:

"My baby be dropping bars. E enter."

