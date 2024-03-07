Yul Edochie has joined fans and wellwishers to celebrate his father and veteran actor Pete Edochie on his 77th birthday

The actor and pastor, in a social media post, gushed about his dad, who he described as the most handsome 77-year-old man he has ever known

Yul Edochie also prayed to God to continue to lead Pete, stirring reactions from many of his fans and followers

Nollywood actor, politician and digital preacher Yul Edochie has sweetly celebrated his father and celebrated movie star Pete Edochie, aka Lion of Africa.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pete Edochie flooded his social media page with adorable pictures to mark his birthday.

Yul Edochie pens birthday message to his dad

The digital pastor who recently caused a buzz with a video of him and his second wife, Judy Austin, gushed about his dad, who he described as the most handsome 77-year-old man.

Yul also showered prayers on his father as he wrote:

"A very happy birthday to you, Daddy, The Lion of Africa The Legendary Chief Pete Edochie @peteedochie The most handsome 77yr old man. Ibobo Umueri The Greatest. I wish you many more beautiful years filled with God's blessings. May God lead you always."

See Yul Edochie's birthday message to Pete Edochie below:

People react to Yul Edochie's post to dad

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from netizens, read them below:

"Happy birthday sir and thank you so much for bringing forth this great man. @yuledochie."

"Happy birthday Daddy we love you."

"Daddy wey you No emulate."

"Grand father, Ibobo Umueri. God bless your new age. Wish you long life and good health. Congrats and Happy Birthday Sir."

"I no for comment for you because you leave your good wife go marry another bad one."

Kanayo visits Pete Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Kanayo O. Kanayo visited the home of Pete Edochie.

KOK shared a video showing the moment he and other visitors exchanged pleasantries with the elderly Edochie.

A clip showed when Pete did the cross sign after exchanging pleasantries with Kanayo.

