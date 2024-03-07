Yul Edochie's first wife, May, gained the admiration of many online as she uniquely celebrated her father-in-law Pet Edochie' ’s birthday

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood star Yul Edochie, publicly celebrated her father-in-law's birthday, Nigeria's screen veteran, Pete Edochie.

Fans and celebrities felicitated the renowned Nollywood icon as he clocked 77 on Thursday, March 7, expressing gratitude to God for his life.

May Edochie celebrates father-in-law traditionally on birthday.

Source: Instagram

May, well known to be loved by her father-in-law, showed her appreciation for the industry elder and hailed him for the magnitude of greatness he represents.

The mother of three was spotted in a video singing the popular Happy Birthday song by Stevie Wonder; further into the footage, she called her father-in-law significant Igbo titles.

"77 isn't just a regular celebration; it signifies a celebration of happiness referred to as kiju.

"Today, we celebrate a great man who is very well-decorated, a father to many, and loved by all. May you continue to age gracefully to the glory of God," she wrote.

See her post below:

Netizens join May to celebrate Pete Edochie

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamnaniboi:

"Oginidi!!! Happy birthday to the legendary icon of our time. God bless and keep you sir. We are proud of you."

kim_lyn_ber:

"Happy bday to the father of Nollywood himself May he age with more wisdom and grace."

paneo_kidscloset:

"Awwww this warmed my heart, you are Queen with a difference happy birthday our legend @peteedochie much respect ODOGWU."

chybabe2121;

"What’s not to love about you? Your smile, voice ‍♀️. Happy birthday to a great man. Love you sis."

