Fulham star Alex Iwobi, in a trending video online, named Wizkid as his favourite Nigerian singer

The Fulham winger, in the viral video, revealed he has been a long-time fan of the Nigerian Star Boy, who picked ahead of Burna Boy

Alex Iwobi's choice has, however, stirred mixed reactions, with many of Wizkid's fans hailing the footballer

Super Eagles midfielder and Fulham winger Alexander Iwobi, who recently returned to social media in a viral video, has named Afrobeats superstar Ayo Balogun Wizkid as his favourite Nigerian singer.

Iwobi, who was heavily trolled by Nigerians over his performance in the 2023 African Cup of Nations final against Cote d'Ivoire, during a question and answer session said he has been a long-time fan of Wizkid.

Alex Iwobi rates Burna Boy's Last Last hit song highly. Credit: @wizkidayo @burnaboygram @alexiwobi

His response, however, stunned the interviewer, who appeared to be a big fan of Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu's 'Burna Boy.'

"You are feeling Wizkid more than Burna Boy?" the interviewer queried Iwobi.

In response, the footballer who rated Burna Boy's Last Last song highly, however, said:

"I have always been a fan of Wizkid."

Reactions as Iwobi names Wizkid as his favourite

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens insinuated that Alex Iwobi's love for Wizkid was the reason for his poor outing during the AFCON. Read the comments below:

Love_lyyn22:

"Yet you are not acting like wizkid."

Biglummy45:

"That’s why he’s mid I sha talk am."

tennysonxx:

"No wonder."

Dycocoo:

"Of course if you follow him closely , he is not lying sha."

iam_gireii:

"No wonder Iwobi is mid."

boihayce:

"No wonder, Now I know why."

babsomole:

"Normally everybody nah FC before we all become whatever we are today!! And that's on Factsonly."

Zay_EDGH1:

"So Iwobi self nah FC, sorry bro we didn’t know."

Ahmed Musa defends Iwobi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Ahmed Musa threw his weight behind Iwobi, who was subjected to cyberbullying after the 2023 AFCON.

The attacks on Iwobi were stirred by a video posted online by skit maker Scott Iguma.

Iguma, while trolling the footballer, said Iwobi had a flashy Instagram page that looked nothing like a footballer's account.

