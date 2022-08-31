Nollywood's Yul Edochie has refused to let people's opinion have any effect on how he has chosen to live his life

The actor recently shared a post on Twitter where he addressed those who have any objections to his lifestyle

Yul tagged anyone with a contrary opinion a witch and his post has sparked mixed reactions among netizens

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has called out and blasted the people who have a problem with how he lives his life.

The filmmaker on Twitter tagged people who have been having headaches and sleepless nights over his life witches.

Yul Edochie calls out people having headaches over his choices Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

"If my lifestyle which doesn’t concern you is paining you, giving you headache and sleepless nights then it’s confirmed. Simple and short. YOU ARE A WITCH."

See the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to the tweet

@chimaobi_nteoma:

"When you were going for 2wives in this modern day generation of indomie, don't you expect people to talk especially those who consider you their role model? Rienshi oshomole there."

@realprincesteve:

"Na you be the wizard. You get fans because of your lifestyle. Now you say your lifestyle is non of their concern...same lifestyle that makes them love you. You be wizard?"

@ozoemena9:

"Oga the day you'll publicly disown your second wife and apologise to your first wife is the day your life will stop concerning me."

@Tetalet:

"Give it to them vawulence to vawulence...... They don't like the fact you are always saying the right thing."

@OkekeClems:

"To be frank, I don't really know where this @YulEdochie has gone wrong that Nigerians are so much against him like this!!! Yes, he decided to have man and to my perception, it's his business! He is even a honorable man to have made it known to public."

Yul Edochie finally unfollows first wife

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, is certainly not having it easy with Nigerians following his decision to take a second wife.

Months after the news broke out - with his first wife, May expressing her disapproval - the actor unfollowed her on social media.

A screenshot of proof was shared by @instablog9ja, sparking mixed reactions on social media among netizens.

Source: Legit.ng