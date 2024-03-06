Top Nigerian singer Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, has clocked a new age

The elderly Adeleke turned 67 on March 6, 2024, and the DMW boss took to social media to celebrate him in a special way

Davido’s sweet birthday message to his father drew a lot of heartwarming reactions from other social media users

Popular Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, recently celebrated his birthday.

On March 6, 2024, Davido dedicated a special post to his father as he turned 67.

Davido's billionaire father Adedeji Adeleke turns 67. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

On his official Instagram page, the DMW boss shared a photo of his lookalike father with a big smile on his face and accompanied it with a caption where he praised him.

The Unavailable crooner explained just how much his father meant to him while celebrating his birthday. Davido wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Happy birthday Daddy!! The world loves you! Thank God for you! BIGGEST B!!!! I love you so much !!!”

See his post below:

Reactions as Davido celebrates dad’s birthday

Shortly after Davido’s post to his father, Adedeji Adeleke, went up, several netizens took to the singer’s comment section to also join in the celebration. Many of them shared their well-wishes with the celebrant.

Read some of their comments below:

prettymikeoflagos:

“Happy birthday Daddy Baddest .”

billie_adeleke:

“MMYTC Thanks for giving us a legend .”

verydarkblackman:

“The baba olowo himself❤.”

deekay_dmw:

“THE CHAIR OF ALL CHAIRS … chair that never shook …. Ever ❗️ God keep keeping u and blessing u and ur family and kids and businesses all in Good health and joy.”

jaywonjuwonlo:

“Baba olowo day ❤.”

dotty_worldwide_entertainment:

“Happy birthday the biggest and richest chairman ❤️.”

Azeezadeleke_dmw:

“Happy birthday to you our beloved daddy. I wish you long life and prosperity. May you live long and prosper. You shall eat the fruits of your labor sir.”

momuftawu:

“Long Life & More blessings ❤️.”

whitemanofficial:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤DADDY LLNP .”

Adejuwon30bg:

“More life to the king highest Godfather .”

BRed takes photo with Davido's father

Davido's cousin and musician, BRed, stirred reactions online with a post he shared on his page about his dad's older brother and OBO's father, Adedeji Adeleke.

On his Insta-story, BRed described Davido's dad as the wealthiest person he knows.

He complimented the post with a photo of himself and his uncle with emojis signifying strength and spirituality.

Source: Legit.ng