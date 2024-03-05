The online back and forth between Isreal DMW and his estranged wife Sheila continues to stir reactions on social media

Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has sparked emotions with a comment shared on his social media page

The comment was a response to a statement made by his estranged wife about returning the bride price he paid for her hand in marriage

Hours after going on social media to lay heavy curses on his estranged wife, Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, has again dropped some fiery comments about Sheila.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Isreal's post where he laid terrible curses on his estranged wife, Sheila Courage, while warning men to stay away from her.

Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, reacts to their estranged wife's comment about returning the bride price he paid for her hand in marriage. Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Sheila reacted to the post with a video of herself and her friend Ginikah, whom Isreal accused of being a bad influence on his wife.

A fan of Sheila reacted to the video she posted advising her to return the bride price paid for her hand in marriage by Isreal. She responded to the comment, noting that it had been returned already.

Isreal reacts to Sheila's bride price comment

Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, reacted to Sheila's comment about her returning the bride price he paid for her.

In a post shared on his page, he queried where it is done that a lady would return her brideprice herself and does it via SMS.

Read an excerpt of Isreal's comment:

"Does a lady personally returns her bride price to her husband tru sms?"

See Isreal DMW's response:

Reactions trail Isreal DMW's comment

@mizkimoraprecious:

"Make she come personally so wetin go come happen? Where I keep my gu. N!!!Na through sms nau. U see am abi u no see am?"

@empressracheal:

"You receive alert abi u no receive am."

@cis_craftworld:

"She pay abi she no pay."

@comedian_freemouth:

"No respect and fear for tradition anymore."

@able_abby:

"Lmaooooo. He received the brideprice via alert . I can understand his frustration. But this man needs some therapy. It will take him forever to heal otherwise."

@thesparkles_chic:

"Na virgin do person like this oooo."

@chi_lee44:

"Sheila played the wrong person Sheila never love Isreal all she want na money o."

@tricia_blinkz:

"I pity any other lady that’ll settle in with this man."

@aliceokoro:

"As in, she send airtime?"

@therealikegbunams:

"Israel be concise, is through sms or alert."

@engrnkem:

"Israel doooo, this breakfast enter o. Huncle rest in Jesus' Name, Amen."

