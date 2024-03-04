Renowned Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy was recently in the news after reports about the city of Boston naming a day after him went viral

The Nigerian singer has now reacted to the achievement, sharing how he feels about the feat after the city of Boston declared March 2nd officially as Burna Boy Day

In response to the achievement, Burna Boy reacted to it on his social media page, noting that he feels incredibly honoured and privileged

Internationally renowned Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy has sparked emotions on social media with his recent comment after a day was named after by the City of Boston in the United States of America.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Boston declared March 2nd as World Burna Boy's Day.

Burna Boy gushes as he celebrates after the City of Boston named a day after him. Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian music star, in a post recently, reacted to the feat. Burna Boy noted that he feels incredibly honoured and privileged to have been deemed worthy of such an accolade.

Burna Boy reveals inspiration behind his music

In response to the feat, the Cityboy crooner shared in his tweet what has been his biggest motivating factor.

He noted that his music goal has always been to foster unity and love worldwide.

Read an excerpt of Burna Boy's comment below:

"The goal has always been the same, to bring the world together. We are all so different but all the same! 2nd of March a.k.a Burna Boy Day."

This feat comes days after Burna Boy helped reopened a home for the physically challenged in Port-Harcourt. M

See Burna Boy's full post below:

Fans react to Burna Boy's post

See how netizens reacted to Burna Boy's post:

@benny7gg:

"Well deserved idolo. keep breaking boundaries and setting the pace!"

@honest30bgfan_:

"Something way Wizkid and davido don do before, na why davido call you new cat."

@lifeofolaa:

"You wey your life don spoil mugu."

@AfrobeatsVille:

"Leaving an Impact for Eternity."

@jamiu_XL:

"Congrats Burna ..this is just the beginning —— they'll be more sold out arenas, more sold out shows, more recognition, more states, countries cities to declare your day. Your reign will be forever."

@iamscrummy_:

"Congratulations Burna I will humbly advice you drop past questions for Baba oni gbese."

@BankableBabs:

"Davido can only dream of this."

@Onyeabuo:

"Your performance was great."

@IamDannyben:

"Odogwu no be nickname."

@Chinorita29:

"I'm a wizzy fan, Burna boy is doing well, more congratulations to come in Jesus name. Amen. Please give him his accolades."

@tamiz00:

"Congratulations Oluwa Burna. African giant for a reason."

@bigwiziii:

"No body does it better than him right now."

