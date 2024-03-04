A video of veteran Nigerian comic actor Mr Ibu, which he sent to famous singer Paul Okoye of the PSquare hours before he died, emerges online

In the viral clip, Mr Ibu made special prayers for King Rudy while cracking jokes; the clip has stirred deep emotions online

King Rudy shared the clip online showing Mr Ibu thanking him for his immense support financially and physically throughout the period he battled with his health challenges

A video shared on social media by Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of the PSquare has left many people emotional as it showed the final moments of veteran comic actor Mr Ibu.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Mr Ibu's sudden demise and how several celebrities reacted to the passing of the Nollywood legend.

Video of Mr Ibu praying for King Rudy emerges online hours after his death. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

One of those who reacted to Mr Ibu's death was singer Rudeboy, who shared a video that has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the viral clip, Mr Ibu was lying in bed praising King Rudy. He thanked him for standing by him throughout his ordeals.

Mr Ibu cracks jokes in viral clip

The video shared by King Rudy stirred more emotions as Mr Ibu was seen in the viral clip cracking jokes even though he was in his final moments.

He prayed that King Rudy would go to heaven as he thanked him for everything he had done to help him get back on his feet.

Mr Ibu noted that if King Rudy doesn't go to heaven, he is nothing but meat (Nama).

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the viral clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed Mr Ibu's video praying for Rudeboy:

@daddyfreeze:

"A natural comedian.. even as he was going he was still cracking jokes lovely soul. May his soul rest in peace."

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"Rude boy cleared the hospital bills and was with him throughout, without posting it for social media validation! Even village people won’t stop his blessings."

@princebettingtips:

"People don’t go to heaven over an act of kindness, but by obeying God’s words and avoiding sin."

@luckyudu:

"This prayer is deep. Nobody will call u Nama sir. If God answers this prayer, just know that you have been given the grace to make heaven Mr. Paul."

@unique.accent:

"Some said he looked so strong. Don't be surprised. Some sick people suddenly feel strong few hours before they give up the ghost. They even laugh and crack jokes and the next thing, they're gone."

@nnenna_blinks_:

"This made me so èmotional. He saw it coming.All the hárd work for a future we might not even be part of. I don’t likè the way you had to súffer sir before leaving."

@whitemoney__:

"Rip papa."

Mr Ibu's wife raises concerns

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video of Stella Marris crying profusely at a hospital bed went viral.

In the early hours of September 9, 2023, the movie star's wife shared a video on her Instagram page of herself crying.

Mr Ibu's wife was in deep tears as she sang a sorrowful song about how no weapon fashioned against her shall prosper because God holds the key to her life.

Source: Legit.ng