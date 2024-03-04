“It Is a Privilege to Help Restore Hope”: Burna Boy Says, Renovates Home of Some Disabled Persons
- Nigerian Afrobeats singer Burna Boy finally opens up about some of his philanthropic works that he recently embarked on
- The singer gave a speech at the event, talking about how proud he feels to be able to give back to the society that helped make him who he is
- Burna Boy noted that it is a privilege to be able to help restore the hope and dignity of many physically challenged people in the community
Source: Legit.ng