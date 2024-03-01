Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel recently got people talking on social media with his reaction after he witnessed a power outage during his visit to Dubai

The power outage happened while Kizz Daniel was hosting an Instagram Live session, he was left stunned when the incident happened

Kizz Daniel reacted to the power cut while on live, shouting, "Nepa carry light"; this is a Nigerian parlance, and it got people talking

Renowned Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, recently stirred emotions online with his actions in a viral clip making the rounds online.

A video of Kizz Daniel hosting an IG live session to connect with his fans has got people talking. During his live session, the singer gave his fans updates about his upcoming music projects.

Something happened during the live session, and how Kizz Daniel reacted to it has made an excerpt of that moment go viral.

Kizz Daniel reacts to power cut in Dubai

During the live session, there was a power cut, which stirred a reaction from Kizz Daniel. The singer was stunned that even in Dubai, they also have power outages.

After power was cut, the Nigerian singer shouted, "Nepa carry light for Dubai." Nepa is the former company that manages Nigeria's electricity.

"Nepa Carry Light" is more of a Nigerian terminology for the country's constant power failures.

Here is Kizz Daniel's full statement after he witnessed power cut in Dubai:

"The world must hear this, Nepa carry light for Dubai."

Kizz Daniel has been in Dubai since the AFCON 2023 where he decided to take a young man along with him to the UK for his concert at the O2 Arena.

Vado's music tour around Europe is set to kick off in May 6, 2024.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Kizz Daniel's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Kizz Daniel's video:

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The "My G" hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10-year on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

