Reports about Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel allegedly being arrested in Ivory Coast over a breach of contract made the headlines some days ago

However, the singer has come out to debunk the report, noting that he wasn't arrested, nor did he breach his contract with the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Kizz Daniel, in a post online, shared the details of his dealings with CAF and what truly transpired

Renowned Afrobeat superstar Kizz Daniels trends online as he finally addresses the report making the headlines about him getting arrested in Ivory Coast.

Hours before Kizz Daniels' response, news broke that the Nigerian singer had been arrested in Cote D'Ivoire by the Confederation of African Football over a breach of contract.

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel finally reacts to news that he was arrested in Ivory Coast. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@caf_online

According to the report, the breach of contract included that the singer received money to perform at an event in Ivory Coast but refused to turn up, nor did he perform at the gig he was paid for.

"No money was received, and I wasn't arrested" - Kizz Daniel responds

However, the Nigerian singer has reacted to the report trending online, slamming it as false and misleading.

Kizz noted in a post on his page that he was arrested before going on to give a detailed breakdown of his deal with CAF.

Here, see Kizz Daniels' post below:

Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania

Legit.ng recalls that this isn't the first time Kizz Daniel would get mixed in a breach of contract scuffle outside of Nigeria.

Around the same time in 2022, we recall reporting that the Nigerian singer was arrested in Tanzania for not performing at a show for which he had already received payments.

The videos that surfaced on social media showed fans went home angry in Tanzania after the Buga crooner refused to come on stage to perform.

