DJ Cuppy has made a new post to seek the advice of her lovers about a certain issue relating to a man

She posted pictures of herself in a black skirt and white jacket which was matched with a black hat and knee-length shoe

Her lovers could not help but notice how slim she looked in the pictures and they asked her what happened

Billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has generated reactions from some pictures she posted on social media.

The daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, was seen in the images looking fresh and clean but he was a bit slim compared to her usual stature.

Her supporters had to take to the comments section to ask her questions on why she had lost some weight.

Reactions trail DJ Cuppy's new post. Photo credit @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy slays in a short skirt

The Oxford University Master's degree holder looked effortlessly beautiful in the images.

DJ Cuppy was wearing knee-length black shoes and a matching hat. Her skirt was also black.

DJ Cuppy asks fans questions

The disc jockey who is obsessed with the pink asked her fans if she should swipe a man or not.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the disc jockey. Here are some of the comments below:

@Kozil3_0:

"Eje you don Dey lean o. Wetin dey sup."

@Forson_Jecil:

"Cute."

@Immanuel_tech:

"Na village fine like this?"

@realJaypee99:

"You don dey soft ooo."

@officialb_ken

"My babe fine pass you. Ask around"

@wizkidfc_:

"Upcoming Baddie."

@Dhemi_ladhe:

"I'm on my knees for you, Florence Ifeoluwa."

@sanChucks:

"@_AsiwajuLerry is not available, I am."

@only1martyy:

"Check your DM baby."

@Redfairylee:

"You Dey do advert for dating app ?"

DJ Cuppy promise to visit the gym

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had stated the plan she has for 2024 as she made a pledge to herself.

According to her, she would visit the gym as much as she gave her man a chance in 2023.

Fans took to the comments section to react to her post as they shared their opinion about it.

Source: Legit.ng