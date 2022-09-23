Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has named American rapper Nicki Minaj as her biggest inspiration

Cuppy also revealed why she fell in love with her popular signature colour, pink, as she said it was influenced by one of Nicki Minaj’s video

The disc jockey added that there would be no her without the American rapper, a statement which has sparked reactions

Nigerian billionaire daughter Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy is making headlines after she opened up about how she fell in love with the colour pink.

Cuppy, who is famous for her pink signature in almost everything she owns, from her hair to her house, among others, said popular American rapper Nicki Minaj influenced her to like the colour.

Cuppy says Nicki Minaj is her biggest inspiration. Credit: @cuppymusic @nickiminaj

The billionaire daughter said Nicki Minaj is her biggest inspiration adding that there would be no her without the American rapper.

She wrote:

“I’ve never actually explained how I fell in love with the colour pink: well it was When Nicki did her debut video for “Massive Attack” I had never seen anything like it. 12 years later and Nicki is still my biggest inspo. There would be no Cuppy without @NickiMinaj.”

See her tweet below:

Fans react as Cuppy names Nicki Minaj her biggest inspiration

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

gucciofficial9:

"As per say na Nick Born you?"

rapprince_puff:

"So let's regard @NICKIMINAJ as the ancestor of cupcakes."

lilpgrace:

"The year CB released "Falling Angel" was the year I fell in love with Nicki. 2010/2011. Nicki is GOATED @NICKIMINAJ."

ahmadganga:

"And the pink looks on you."

lifestylalee:

"Perhaps there would be no Nicki without Minaj......"

isahazara:

"As Nicki be your big time inspo. No forget say I be your till death crusher."

Cuppy hints at returning to uni again

Billionaire daughter and disc jockey Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy made headlines after she hinted at returning to the university to study architecture.

This is coming at a time when Cuppy is yet to complete her second master’s degree in African Studies at the prestigious Oxford University, England.

Cuppy took to her verified Twitter handle to share the update with her fans, she wrote:

“Thinking of going back to University again to study architecture.”

