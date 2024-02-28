Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, has gotten the attention of netizens after she rocked an expensive designer bag

The black portable bag was reportedly worth $5,300 (N8.4m), and it complemented her brown dress

Netizens were not convinced about the price of her bag, and they questioned its authenticity, while some said it was a copy of the original version

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, looked stunning as she carried a Copucines mini bag worth $5,300 (N8.4m ) for one of her outings.

The black bag was handy, and it looked lovely on her as she combined it with her classy black dress.

Priscilla, who did a Get Ready With Me (GRWM), took fans through the process, from zipping her dress to wearing her accessories. Her outfit was accessorised with gold bangles and earrings.

To give herself a chic look, she allowed her full black hair to fall on her shoulders.

Priscilla captioned her post on her Instagram page:

"Never to be caught unfresh."

Check out Priscilla's outfit and her bag in the video below:

Netizens react to worth of Priscilla's bag

Some social media users were not impressed with the cost of her bag, and they had mixed reactions. Check some of the comments below:

@bella_famosa:

"Most of these bags are replicas."

@jummy_montana:

"Bring N80k I go run am for you , full packaging with receipts sef."

@osdevicesofficials:

"If I finally buy this bag for my wife na inside the bag both of us go Dey sleep and she must put AC inside."

@dibagioofgidi:

"On top fake product."

@jeremy_k0lly:

"Na replica most of this chicks dey rock."

@its_chuggy:

"It could be a copy nah."

@becky_philips_:

"Believe everything you see online, salt and sugar look the same. Go to Balogun market he full there plenty."

@farrooqq__xx:

"E fit be fake naah."

Source: Legit.ng