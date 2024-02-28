Omah Lay has broken his silence amid the backlash that has trailed a steamy video of him and a female fan

The Soso crooner, in a recent tweet that has gone viral, expressed gratitude to God over his current mood

Omah Lay's tweet has fueled another round of reactions as some netizens gave him a new name

Nigerian singer and songwriter Omah Lay, whose real name is Stanley Omah Didia, has left people talking after he dropped a post about his newfound happiness amid backlash that has trailed his on-stage performance with a female fan in London.

Omah Lay, in a tweet he shared on X on Tuesday, February 27, appreciated his maker for making him happy. He wrote, "Alhamdulillah, I’m very happy."

See his tweet below:

In another tweet, Omah Lay was in disbelief about a situation he didn't reveal. He wrote

"Oh my God! I can’t believe this."

See Omah Lay's post below:

Netizens react to Omah Lay's tweet

In reaction to the singer's latest tweets, social media users flooded his comment section with their comments, and some went on to give Omah Lay a new name over his dance move with a heartbroken man's girlfriend on stage. Read some of the comments, Legit.ng captured below:

Energycrypt:

"You had transfer your SOSO pains to another victim you can be happy now."

Jeff_Yungwest:

"Omah Lay, the last girlfriend bender."

47kasz:

"Hmm after you spoil person relationship!! A king."

JoyMart14:

"After you don scatter relationship."

rutie_xx:

"Why you go dance with person babe ?"

BiigBvngz:

"You carry Soso pain give another man."

Vibescartel_ng:

"The last waist bender."

Mich :

"You no go happy keh."

King_Life001:

"With that nonsense wey you do the other day."

ariffbnHussein:

"This is a bad testimony. You don’t need it pls."

celebrity_Boi1:

"Sha no pass ikorodu oh if not you go collect."

Shallipopi queries lady in dance video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Shallipopi avoided pulling a similar stunt to Omah Lay;'s at his show in the UK.

A viral video showed Shallipopi questioning a female fan about her man before dancing with her on stage.

"Na Shallipopi concert men go dey carry their babe go," someone said.

