Nigerian skit maker Cute Abiola publicly reflected on one of the difficult times he experienced while still serving in the Navy

The comic act refreshed the minds of many at the time; people feared he had gone missing, not knowing that he was detained by his superiors

Abiola, in his post, attached throwback pictures of himself in the company of his military colleagues to tell his story

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Abdulgafar Ahmad, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has recalled one of the most challenging moments he experienced while still in the Navy.

In November 2021, the comedian was reportedly detained for ten days by the Navy. Abiola was jailed for violating military laws, namely the policy against broadcasting videos of oneself in military uniform on social media.

Cute Abiola speaks on his 30 day detention. Credit: @cuteabiola

Source: Instagram

A colleague of the comedian Debo Adedayo, best known as Mr Macaroni, first raised the alarm that Abiola went missing after reporting to his office in Navy Town, Lagos.

Later on, reports surfaced that the content creator was detained for 18 days for social media misbehaviour and indiscipline.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Looking back on his time in the military, Cute Abiola revealed that he spent 30 days in prison while noting the effect that had on him. He also expressed his eternal gratitude for the military experience.

“30 days inside cell 2021! The military really humbled me!!!! Thank you, Armed Forces.”

See his post below

Mr Macaroni and others react to Cute Abiola’s post

Legit.ng compiled the directions below:

mrmacaroni1:

"Omoooo!!! This period ehhnn>"

mahma_____:

"I just showed Amir those pictures and I narrated , d story behind it. he said eehya !"

airmanbee:

"Una own guard room get bed ️.. they even bring food with take away. Whoooa navy dey enjoy ooo."

shaynacares:

"Omo! That year @mrmacaroni1 and gistolver shook the Internet for you. I was scared but thank God for you."

Cute Abiola celebrates as the Navy pays his gratuity

Legit.ng had previously reported that Cute Abiola was over the moon after he got a heavy alert from the Nigerian Navy.

After leaving the military force to concentrate on content creation, he was paid his gratuity.

The funny man wore a sleeping robe and bonnet and held a bottle of drink to mark the good news. Fans reacted to the video and joined him in thanking God for how lucky he was to receive his money a few months after leaving the force.

Source: Legit.ng