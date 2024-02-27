A video of famous nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest meeting the Vice President of Nigeria Kashim Shettima and discussing national issues trends

Cubana Chiefpriest stirred the emotions of many netizens on social media with some comments he made about the VP and the incumbent President Tinubu's administration

However, something Chiefpriest did during his meeting with Kashim Shettima has been the biggest talking point on social media

Famous Lagos socialite and nightclub owner Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, recently stirred emotions online after a clip of him meeting Nigeria's Vice-President went viral.

In the trending clip, Chiefpriest was seen talking to the Vice President about some of the best options for resolving the country's issues pertaining to poor power supply.

Cubana Chiefpriest meets VP Shettima, knees and bows to greet him. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

However, the caption added to his video got people talking online as he declared his full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Cubana Chiefpriest supported former Anambra state governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party for the 2023 Presidential elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He has moved on from his previous commitment as he becomes a full-fledged APC man.

Chiefpriest goes on his knees to greet Shettima

Apart from declaring his support for VP Shettima and the Bola Tinubu presidential administration, he did something in a photo that's making the rounds online.

Fans couldn't help but notice when Cubana Chiefpriest went on his knees to greet the vice-president, Kashim Shettima.

This recent post of Chiefpriest declaring his support for Shettima comes weeks after Seyi Tinubu was seen in a viral clip noting that the nightlife boss had always been an APC man.

See the photos of Cubana Chiefpriest and Shettima making the rounds:

Netizens react as Chiefpriest meets VP Shettima

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng as social media users react to the video of Chiefpriest kneeling to greet Kashim Shettima:

@seyivodi:

"Your passion for advancement of your people is so real. Well done."

@iam_drugo:

"Working very hard for his personal pocket."

@pappy10385:

"Enyi ndi Igbo? Taaa! mechie onu ikpu there."

@arinze2118:

"This is why Obi cubana is still the best."

@amuluonyenego_ekwulobia:

"Pascal you can hustle in peace without attaching Ndigbo biko."

@mascotbizz:

"No Dey carry Ndigbo name attach to your personal hustle this man."

@__alexanderanderson:

"Pascal you get solid weight no cap."

@kpukpon:

"I won't be surprised to hear one day you're apc governorship flagbearer."

@nnenanyau:

"Bro please no just force that relationship on us."

@iam_jenny.c:

"Chief Priest mechie onu gi there Osiso, Enyi ndi igbo gi na onye? Mr Stomach Infrastructure Zukwanuike, rest."

@topnotchbeautylincs:

"The word "Igbo" means two things,,,it depends on the one you meant."

@ijeoma.o:

"Be doing that enyi with your surname only."

@mascotbizz:

"Enyi ndi igbo for only your pocket.. You are representing only your family if you’re not asking the hard questions like the release of Nnamdi Kanu."

@chidiebere_sf:

"Enyi ndi igbo?? You want make God punish you like this?"

Cubana Chiefpriest attends Mitchel Ihuezue's wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the socialite attended the lavish wedding of Mitchel Ihuezue, also known as Ikukuoma, which was held recently.

The celebrity barman, as he is fondly called, flew in a private jet, which he showed to his fans on social media.

Chiefpriest posted pictures taken in the private jet and wrote in the caption that "money na water". He was later joined by high-life singer Flavour as they both travelled to the wedding venue.

Source: Legit.ng