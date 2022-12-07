Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has joined a number of celebrities to publicly declare their support for a presidential candidate

Cubana Chiefpriest recently put his weight behind Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, as he showed support for him publicly

Taking to social media, the celebrity barman shared a video of himself with Obi and called him the best candidate for the job

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has now announced his support for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite shared a video of himself at a Labour Party political rally.

In the video, Cubana Chiefpriest took to the stage at the event to declare Peter Obi as the incoming president of the federation by the grace of God and the crowd let out a loud cheer.

Also in the clip, the socialite was captured taking photos with the presidential candidate before he called on music star, KCEE, who was also at the event, to join in.

Taking to the caption of the post, Cubana Chiefpriest called Obi the best candidate for the job.

He wrote:

“Nigeria Go Better @peterobigregory We Have Confidence In You As The Best Candidate For The Job Come 2023, Disel Don Chop All The Profit Wey Dey My Business, Dollar Rate No Gree Make Person Chop Life Again, Insecurity No Gree Make Ballers Come Out Again. A lot Needs To Be Done And You Remain The Best Man For The Job To Fix Our Great Nation God Willing You Will Emerge President Of Our Dear Country Amen.”

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest, who is Davido’s close associate, was a PDP supporter when the singer’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, contested for Osun state governorship. KCEE who was also at the Labour Party event, was recently spotted rocking an APC and Tinubu campaign cap.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest declares support for Peter Obi

A number of netizens had things to say about Cubana Chiefpriest showing support for Peter Obi. While many of them praised him, others wondered about his PDP affiliation.

Read some of their comments below:

obinwanne01:

"It's about time "

adakarl1:

"Wow! This has made my day❤️ My Doc & My Presido in one spot."

blessedcogency1:

"OBIdient or nothing ️ ✅"

usenionyebuchi:

"Thank you for taking a stand and being counted that when it mattered you took a stand not all the people hiding."

skoltprada_1:

"He looks so exhausted but I love his energy.... He's such a fighter. I'm a Yoruba but I support dis very man... I'm tired of eating roasted corn."

zikaokeke:

"Is how he called kceee to come. If you are my friend and u Dnt introduce me to people that matter abeg keep the friendship."

iam_omaria:

"Tinubu no go sabi our national anthem sef."

tomilola_omorilewa:

"PDP in Osun…labour Party for Nigeria "

nobleearls:

"Your one leg dey apc the other one labour. Jisike"

victor_regal:

"Has he stopped supporting PDP ? Everything sef don scatter support PDP for Osun and LP get candidate for there o now Na LP for Presidency when PDP get Presidential representation."

floating_designer:

"Chiefpreist na man you be I swear,may God bless you its not easy to stand out for what is right,from today hence forth put some respect on chiefpriest name"

iamejeikwu:

"You no dey hype nonsense always on the winning side "

