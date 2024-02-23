Popular Nigerian singer Peruzzi’s recent interaction with an online troll has now taken a new direction after his identity was exposed

In a video that trended on X (Twitter), the troll who is a student of Lagos state university (LASU) apologised to Peruzzi and Davido

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens seeing as it came after Peruzzi vowed to take action

Popular Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh aka Peruzzi’s troll on Twitter has finally been exposed to the surprise of netizens.

Recall that an edited tweet recently went viral where it was claimed that Peruzzi slept with Davido’s wife, Chioma, among other things. Well, the allegation was not taken lightly by the singer and he made heavy threats online.

Shortly after Peruzzi vowed to take action and threatened the troll, the young man came on social media to show remorse.

The troll who is identified as Obadiah David Adedolapo @BeLikeBaddy, and also a student of Lagos state university (LASU), took to his X page to pen down an apology not to Peruzzi, Davido and others affected by his false claim.

He wrote:

“I apologize for posting an edited tweet which involved @peruzzi and @davido. I take full responsibility for all my actions have caused and i promise it’ll never happen again, My apologies to DMW Management.”

The troll was also captured looking remorseful in a viral video as he was forced to repeat his apology. In the video he said:

“Good evening, my name is Obadiah David Adedolapo and I posted an edited tweet on my page @BeLikeBaddy. I apologise to Peruzzi, Davido and everybody that my tweet has caused pain to.”

Netizens react as troll apologises to Peruzzi

Many netizens had things to say about the troll’s apology to Peruzzi and Davido. A number of them were pleased that the singer took action to clear his name. Read some of their comments below:

Sapphire_x__x:

“Noo he must face the consequences, you think celebrities have iron skin abi, they are not humans. To forgive is Divine and Peruzzi is not Divine. Next!!!”

Attih_soul:

“Person wey leg no strong for ground (literally), go dey find trouble. Oya nw.”

lissanuel:

“Sometimes forgiveness is a sin Please cripple him more.”

officialmrcharlez:

“Forget forgiveness this needs to learn in a hard way oloun.”

Abis.ayo:

“Team in every rumour there is an iota of truth... Can you see?”

sinatra_gh:

“U no fine, you still get mind Dey troll for twitter, make it make sense.”

Peruzzi addresses rumours about him and Chioma

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peruzzi disclosed that, contrary to expectations, the rumours about him having an affair with Chioma did not cause a fight between him and Davido.

He added that if the singer had asked him about it, which he didn't, it would have been a letdown.

Recall that Davido's alleged US girlfriend Anita Brown also said Chioma slept with Peruzzi.

Source: Legit.ng