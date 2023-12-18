In 2020, rumours broke out that Davido's 30BG crew member, Peruzzi slept with his wife Chioma

The news eventually died a natural death, and in a recent interview, the singer addressed the unconfirmed claims

According to him, the rumours did not cause any fight between him and Davido

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh aka Peruzzi was rumoured to be Davido's wife, Chioma's cousin, then the news changed.

Unconfirmed news that Peruzzi and the chef who recently welcomed twins were sleeping together took over social media.

Netizens react to Peruzzi's video Photo credit: @davido/@peruzzi_vibes

Source: Instagram

All the parties involved did not accept or deny the claims and it eventually fizzled out.

In a recent interview that has gone viral, Peruzzi said that contrary to expectations, the rumours did not cause a fight between him and Davido.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He added that if the singer who reunited with Wizkid after several years, had asked him about it which he didn't, it would have been a let down.

Peruzzi also added that he knows where the news originated from, but he did not address it.

Recall that recently, Davido alleged US girlfriend Anita Brown also said Chioma slept with Peruzzi.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Peruzzi's video

Read the different opinions expressed by netizens below:

omoyeoriaifo:

"David is a wise man he has asked his wife privately and believes his wife there was no need of asking Peruzzi."

edial27_ent:

"Bringing the issue again.... reading the body language shows something is wrong somewhere.........what do I know self."

official_blaq_pearl:

"Dude is so guilty read the body language."

splendstar:

"That’s some bro code there ...... respect."

godsgiftnwa:

"U all leave davido out of Ur mouth ahhh which kind man be this?"

babie_dian:

"He’s Guilty."

obasanayomikun:

"All these idi*ts will just gather in a room and said they're doing podcast and just be discussing nonsense as topic... Destroying homes and personalities without boundaries."

Peruzzi sends N50k to Dammy Krane to taunt him

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer Peruzzi called out his colleague, Dammy Krane, on social media.

Taking to X, the talented songwriter announced that Dammy Krane owed him for a song he begged him to be on.

However, Peruzzi made it clear that he would not be dragging the singer because he was too broke.

Source: Legit.ng