UCL: Napoli’s Reaction to Osimhen’s Equaliser Against Barca Reminds Nigerians of AFCON, Many Fume
- Napoli has reacted to their recent win against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg
- The Italian Serie A side took to their social media handle to express excitement after Victor Osimhen's thrilling equaliser
- Napoli's post about Osimhen has, however, triggered another round of reactions from Nigerian netizens over the club's silence during the AFCON tournament
Super Eagles' star and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen made his first start for the Italian side on Wednesday, February 21, since returning from the AFCON tournament.
Osimhen made his way to the scoresheet as Napoli held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League last-16 first leg.
Napoli reacts to Osimhen's goal against Barcelona
The Italian club, which came under fire for posting about Osimhen and the AFCON tournament late on social media, were quick to celebrate the Super Egales' star after his equaliser in the second half.
"Be like I chose wrong profession": Davido cries out after seeing the amount of money footballers make
Sharing a picture of Osimhen, Napoli wrote in a caption:
"si is back."
Nigerian netizens flood Napoli's page
Many expressed displeasure at the club for not giving Osimhen the recognition he deserves. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:
omoajewole:
"He keeps saving your as @officialsscnapoli yet you didn’t post him during Afcon for some support lose him in summer and feel his absence."
___kenneth22:
"Fuking club no Osihmen no Napoli and kelp disrespecting him,he’s your god."
hannah_jims2356:
"He will keep saving you people !! Continue to hate on him ! Osimhen deserves better than Napoli."
bf_starr:
"Keeping this ungrateful Napolitans UCL hope alive!! King Of Naples is Osi no doubt bout it."
didiermilla23:
"Now Napoli try to put respect on this Name : Osimhen."
Italian journalists accost Victor Osimhen at the airport as he enters Napoli after AFCON, video trends
wfootty:
"Where are the haters ????"
bright___r:
"Napoli fans had better apologize for the disrespect!!!!"
logann_nuel:
"Why did you remove him immediately he scored???"
sarzeld:
"Hate him or love him he’s your best player guys."
jeff3xl:
"Where are those Italian comments saying Napoli doesn’t need him????? He has proven you all wrong again."
Why Barcelona couldn't defeat Napoli
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández has said his side was unable to defeat Napoli because they were not calm after going in front.
Although Barcelona were the better team on the night, Xavi said they lacked the maturity to manage the contest.
Xavi is aware that it was a missed opportunity for his side to establish a lead going into the second leg in Spain.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng