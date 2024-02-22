Napoli has reacted to their recent win against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg

The Italian Serie A side took to their social media handle to express excitement after Victor Osimhen's thrilling equaliser

Napoli's post about Osimhen has, however, triggered another round of reactions from Nigerian netizens over the club's silence during the AFCON tournament

Super Eagles' star and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen made his first start for the Italian side on Wednesday, February 21, since returning from the AFCON tournament.

Osimhen made his way to the scoresheet as Napoli held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

Napoli celebrates Osimhen's goal. Credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

Napoli reacts to Osimhen's goal against Barcelona

The Italian club, which came under fire for posting about Osimhen and the AFCON tournament late on social media, were quick to celebrate the Super Egales' star after his equaliser in the second half.

Sharing a picture of Osimhen, Napoli wrote in a caption:

"si is back."

Nigerian netizens flood Napoli's page

Many expressed displeasure at the club for not giving Osimhen the recognition he deserves. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

omoajewole:

"He keeps saving your as @officialsscnapoli yet you didn’t post him during Afcon for some support lose him in summer and feel his absence."

___kenneth22:

"Fuking club no Osihmen no Napoli and kelp disrespecting him,he’s your god."

hannah_jims2356:

"He will keep saving you people !! Continue to hate on him ! Osimhen deserves better than Napoli."

bf_starr:

"Keeping this ungrateful Napolitans UCL hope alive!! King Of Naples is Osi no doubt bout it."

didiermilla23:

"Now Napoli try to put respect on this Name : Osimhen."

wfootty:

"Where are the haters ????"

bright___r:

"Napoli fans had better apologize for the disrespect!!!!"

logann_nuel:

"Why did you remove him immediately he scored???"

sarzeld:

"Hate him or love him he’s your best player guys."

jeff3xl:

"Where are those Italian comments saying Napoli doesn’t need him????? He has proven you all wrong again."

Why Barcelona couldn't defeat Napoli

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández has said his side was unable to defeat Napoli because they were not calm after going in front.

Although Barcelona were the better team on the night, Xavi said they lacked the maturity to manage the contest.

Xavi is aware that it was a missed opportunity for his side to establish a lead going into the second leg in Spain.

Source: Legit.ng