Daddy Freeze has lashed out at gospel singer Grace Lokwa over a trending video of him at what looked like a crusade

In the viral video, the Congolese singer was spotted praying fervently in tongues in a heavy downpour

The Nigerian media personality claimed Lokwa's action was unbiblical, as the video continued to stir comments

Popular media personality Daddy Freeze has joined other Nigerian netizens to react to a viral video of Congolese singer Grace Lokwa and his members praying in tongues in the rain.

Lokwa, who is popular for a hit song Kumama featuring Moses Bliss, and his members could be seen in the video praying fervently as Freeze claimed they pleading to God to stop the rain.

Daddy Freeze reacts to viral video of gospel singer Grace Lokwa praying in tongues. Credit: @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Watch the viral video here:

Daddy Freeze knocks Grace Lokwa

The media personnel stated the gospel singer should have used his tongue to stop the hunger in the country rather than rain.

He also mocked Lokwa and his members for failing to stop the rain.

“Instead of using tongues to stop rain use it to stop hunger…Disappearing post goes down in 1 hour…Let’s stop this comedy guys, this was not the tongues spoken in Acts 2 o…. Them wan stop rain rain no gree”.

See Freeze's post here.

People react to Daddy Freeze's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as many took sides with Daddy Freeze.

donwify:

"He apparently wasn’t praying for the rain to stop. They had an event at that venue. The rains came and they continued where the rain met them."

loseyi1313:

"Shebi e go fit sleep well after the long shower."

collins__ogbozor:

"This is the funniest video of the year."

coolaycoded:

"How did you know he was praying for the rain to stop?"

drnubipeter:

"If you believe God can actually stop the rain. Gather here... i believe that what God cannot do doesn't exist!"

