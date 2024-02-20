Nigerian singer Simi has sparked emotions online with a comment she shared on her Twitter handle about her husband, Adekunle Gold

Simi, in her post, begged for God's mercy in her life as she reacted to Adekunle Gold's comment pleading with Nigerians to help him with their daughter's school fees

AG had taken to Twitter to announce that he was set to drop a new song, while his wife's new track would follow days after his

Nigerian songstress Simisola Kosoko, aka Simi, has got people talking online with a comment she shared on her page about her husband, Adekunle Gold.

Simi's post came in response to Adekunle Gold's post trying to promote a new song he is set to drop soon.

Adekunle Gold had taken to Twitter with a post begging his fans to run up on his new single. He noted in the post that he needs the income from the new song because he is set to enter school fees season.

This is a subtle comment about him looking for finance to pay his daughter's school fees.

See what Adekunle Gold posted online that stirred Simi's reaction:

"I dey drop tonight. @SympLySimi dey drop on Friday. School fees szn. E shaanu, E ba wa bo witi witi."

Simi reacts to AG's school fees comment

In reaction to Adekunle Gold's post, his wife Simi took to her Twitter to troll her hubby.

She called him a "cruise guy" while asking for God's intervention in her. This is not the first time Simi would take to social media to lament and troll her husband.

See Simi's post below:

Reactions trail Simi post

See how netizens reacted to Simi's comment about her husband:

@RealMibanti"

"Na after 3, 3 days you go dey pepper us with your marriage."

@Macy_Macy0:

"You self na cruise woman so una fit each other."

@Israel_lite_:

"While Nigeria is going through a tough time, you and your husband are busy dropping music and catching cruise, while your fellow artist davido donated 300m to an orphanage."

@iamBoaz_:

"You go marry Elon Musk boy."

@eteksmen:

"Your own good oooh. Na we Dem dey use do cruise."

@A_Abby_Abi:

"Lucky you oooo. Na dey cruise guy I dey find like this."

@yorbahmi:

"Na formal banger boy you marry."

@MAYOR_KUL21:

"At least better than a tox!!c partner."

@whykavelli:

"Cruise se Pataki ninu marriage."

Simi shares how she met Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Simi shared during a podcast with Taymesan how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

She revealed that she was already a music star when they started dating while Adekunle Gold was just starting out.

Simi shared during the chat that she never wanted to marry the singer, who she described as a Photoshop guru.

