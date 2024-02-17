Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has responded to individuals who doubt that she truly clocked 35 recently

She had marked her birthday on Valentine's Day and decided to throw a house party to celebrate her new age

Several of her fans responded to a clip from the house party as they hailed her for putting up a fabulous event

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has responded to critics who doubt that she is 35 years old. Legit.ng earlier reported that the beautiful role interpreter had clocked a new age on February 14 and she shared lovely pictures to celebrate her special day.

Nkechi Blessing organises birthday party, responds to individuals who don't believe her age. Image credit: @nkechiblessingsundayInstagram

Source: Instagram

While sending her message to the doubting Thomas, she shared a clip from her birthday house party on February 16. She also said that it was not her fault that her critics have not achieved up to what she has done in her lifetime.

The actress, who is known to show off her man on social media, captioned her house party clip on Instagram:

"Let’s have a private house party. It’s still about the Big 35, all you doubting Thomas can choke on my age for real tho. No be me say make una stagnant at una age."

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Check out the clip from her 35th birthday house party below:

Fans react to Nkechis house party clip

Several fans of the actress have reacted to her house party clip. Check out some of their reactions below:

@dcfather01:

"NBS doing what she does best."

@akuapem_poloo:

"I wish I was there."

@_mrstats:

"Thanks for the invite."

@iam_dominic_eloi:

"It’s screaming luxury."

@sweetness_amah:

"Happy birthday to you. Give me invitation biko, let me party with you. As I miss Abuja own I won’t miss this Lagos own."

@jennifer_ijeomasunday:

"Beautiful."

@arameedey:

"We’re outside."

@adire_by_her:

"We coming there."

Nkechi Blessing marks 35th birthday looking gorgeous

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkechi Blessing marked her 35th birthday on February 14, and she decided to slay in some gorgeous outfits.

She adorned a red dress which brought out her curves, a green attire, which exposed her chest area, and a black and brown dress.

Her fans loved her attire and dropped lovely comments and birthday wishes as she celebrated a new age."

Source: Legit.ng