Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has sparked reactions on social media over a recent post

In the video on her Instagram page, the actress showed how she struggled to sit in her car after wearing a corset dress

Instead of sitting upright, Nkechi had to lie on her side, and she was heard pleading to get her shoes off

Fashion is pain, and the corset is one trend that has caused many women a lot of discomfort despite how beautiful it looks.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing created a scene with her beautiful corset dress as she tried to fit into the car for an event.

Nkechi Blessing struggled in her corset dress. Photo credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

She joined other celebrities for Mercy Aigbe's Ada Omo Daddy movie premiere and shared moments from the event.

In the video on her Instagram page, the actress' partner, dressed in a matching outfit, tried to hold her up as she lay on her side, unable to sit in the corset dress.

Another lady held Nkechi's legs on the other side of the car and tried to push her in so she would fit into the vehicle.

The actress, who begged Davido for money recently, shouted, lamented through the ordeal, and begged the lady to remove her shoes. She also vowed never to wear a corset dress again.

She captioned the post:

"Before you sleep go and watch the full video on YouTube. Click d link in my bio CORSETIiiiiiiiiii….Never again."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nkechi Blessing's video

Read some of the comments about the actress' video below:

hary1327

"E be like say Nkechi Blessing don change boyfriend."

just_mee0013:

"Nkechi wetin happened now, you wan kpai us with laughter ni."

rhiks_place:

"The video of this scene wey dey for my phone worse pass this one."

house_of_zhee_fabrics:

"Walai some corset fit take person life, I am not even laughing."

_sahidat:

"Ma'am no even package at all."

estygv:

"My chest ohhhhhh ahahahahhahahaha oh God. Ahahahhahah. Wahuuuuluuarrdddd."

pleasantglow:

"True meaning of been through many things."

