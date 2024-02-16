Footballer star Virgil Van Dijk recently shared during an interview his top five favourite songs and why he loves them

Van Dijk made this revelation ahead of next weekend's Carabao Cup final against Premier League rival Chelsea

During the interview, the famous Dutch defender revealed that he is a massive fan of Afrobeats, which is why he named Rema, Asake and Omah Lay's songs as his favourite

Dutch national team captain and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk recently revealed his deep love for Afrobeats, and it has got people talking online.

During a recent interview with EFL, Virgil Van Dijk shared his top five favourite tracks he would listen to ahead of Liverpool's match against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk recently revealed that Rema, Asake and Omah Lay are his top three favourite musicians.

Source: Instagram

The Carabao Cup final is set to be played on Sunday, February 26, 2024, at the famous Wembley Stadium in London.

Virgil Van Dijk's top five songs

Van Dijk shared with Carabao that Omah Lay's Holy Ghost Fire, Mase's Feel So Good and Notorious B.I.G's More Money More Problems are his top three most loved songs in 2024.

He named Rema's Charm and Asake's Lonely at the Top his other favourites, rounding up his top five songs.

Virgil Van Dijk noted during the interview that he is a massive Afrobeats fan because of the feel-good vibes it gives him.

This isn't the first time Van Dijk has declared his love and admiration for Afrobeats. He once shared that he is a massive fan of Burna Boy and listens to many of his songs.

He was also seen singing one of Asake's songs in a viral training video.

Watch Van Dijk's interview with EFL below:

Reactions trail Van Dijk's top five tracks

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Virgil Van Dijk's interview:

@sativaboygg:

"Ghanians go think say na AI."

@may_y0r:

"Give that man a Nigerian passport anytime he needs one."

@peter_drexz2:

"VANchukwudi Damilare."

@debsextra:

"Van Dijk’s African side is very stronggg."

@toxic_tha_venom:

"Now this is exactly what music is about. It's not always about the lyrics or understanding the wordings but how the song makes you feel."

@24s_xx_:

"Get him a Naija passport."

@glizock1800:

"Naija boys are making us proud."

@amcee_nnenna:

"Ghanaians are getting dragged again."

Van Dijk plays ‘Soso’ for teammates

Legit.ng recalls reporting a viral video of Van Dijk playing Omah Lay's song 'Soso' for his teammates to groove to during a training session.

The viral clip has stirred many emotions on social media, especially within the Nigerian online community.

Afrobeats is the new cool, and everyone wants a bit of it.

