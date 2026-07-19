Tunmise, Ivana's lover, has reacted to the allegations made against him by the TikToker, sharing his side of the story

The female TikToker had alleged that he verbally and physically abused her, sharing videos and voice notes to support her claims

In a video making the rounds online, Tunmise was seen calling Ivana's father to discuss the allegations

Nigerian TikToker Tunmise Aluko has reacted to allegations made against him by his former lover, Ivana.

In a series of posts shared on social media, Ivana alleged that Tunmise physically and verbally abused her during their relationship.

Reactions as Tunmise, Ivana’s lover, breaks silence on domestic violence allegations. Photo credit@ivana

Source: Instagram

She also posted videos and voice notes from their conversations, which she claimed showed him verbally abusing her.

Responding in another viral video, Tunmise was seen having a phone conversation with Ivana's father.

According to Tunmise, Ivana has already ruined his life, and he said that if anything were to happen to him, he would forgive everyone.

He added that he treated Ivana's family as his own, but she had turned against him.

Tunmise further alleged that Ivana gave him an infection after cheating on him, claiming it took him a long time to recover from it.

Ivana continues trending over claims about lover, Tumise. Photo credit@ivana

Source: Instagram

Ivana's father consoles Tunmise

Reacting to Tunmise's claims, Ivana's father promised to speak with his daughter. He said she would listen to him and that he would ask her to delete all the posts she had made about Tunmise. He also promised to urge her not to post anything about him again.

The father tried to encourage Tunmise after the TikToker expressed concerns about how the situation had affected his life. He reminded him to stay strong, saying he was a man and should remain resilient.

In his words:

"After everything I did for Ivana and the way I treated her whole family, she's not saying anything about what happened between her and the other man. She won't talk about how long I had to treat the infection."

Here is the Instagram video of Tunmise speaking with Ivana's father below:

Fans react to Tunmise's video

Here are comments below:

@ itz_sirme reacted:

"Papa say you've not seen anything meaning say na pepper wan enter ya eyes soon."

@bigmayor65 said:

" If you are single, I congratualte you.

@iamdivine shared:

"Una father dey talk to na boyfriend?I dey shame for the papa "

@stevoskys stated:

" I dey wait for Geh Geh video.

@ datgurll_shawty reacted:

" God forbid u go see me nd my family for this kind settings."

Anita Joseph confirms end of marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress had confirmed that her marriage of many years to Mc Fish had ended.

Her revelation emerged after weeks of speculation about the state of her marriage. In the heartfelt post, she reflected on what she suggested contributed to the breakup and how she has been navigating the healing process.

Her candid disclosure sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users expressing sympathy and encouragement, while others criticised her decision to speak publicly about the failed union.

Source: Legit.ng