Nigerian international artist Davido gave his countrymen another topic to deliberate on about his career

Davido, during his recent interview on the French show The Bridge, talked about ways fun-seekers react to his stadium shows in Africa

The interviewers went on to ask if such surge only happened in Africa; the Afrobeats star's response left netizens dishing out their critical observations

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido spurred massive reactions online after a snippet from one of his recent interviews went viral.

The musician, who recently spoke about meeting his wife when he didn't have money, highlighted the intensity of fan love he gets from his stadium shows.

Davido brags about people fainting in his shows. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

During the French show The Bridge, he mentioned that people fainted at his stadium concerts in Africa.

One of the interviewers pried him by asking if such stampede only occurred in Africa.

The DMW boss hurriedly interrupted with a stutter while trying to defend that other parts of the world, he has held shows were involved.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido's assertion

Because Davido stammered while defending the global effect of his stadium shows, internet users felt his statement lacked some degree of honesty. Many taunted with the renowned pop star Michael Jackson.

See their reactions below:

Toshi pointed how shocked one of the interviewers was:

Airman cried out saying:

@Biigridwan wroye:

"Oladips no lie reach this guy."

@maney__02:

"Michael Jackson. LMAO."

@Ogo4200:

"Baba don turn Michael Jackson wey dey make people faint as e dey perform."

@izzybnxn_ wrote:

"see as that oyinbo look am say ha this lie pass me o."

@drizzle_new asked:

"Why Damido dey stammer."

@Bidal4Life said:

"I was there.Like 600 people faint that day . Na small Remain make I follow them."

@City6x9 said:

"David Michael Jackson."

Davido shares how he spent N927m

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was the DMW boss revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

Source: Legit.ng