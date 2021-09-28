DJ Spinall has taken to social media in excitement after getting what he described as a priceless gift from Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk

The entertainer took to his Instagram page with a video in which he happily posed with two different jerseys that were given to him

DJ Spinall proudly announced that the jerseys would be framed in his house as fans flooded his comment section with different reactions

Nothing beats the feeling of getting customised gifts from your favourite superstar and this explains Nigerian entertainer DJ Spinall’s mood at the moment.

The disc jockey took to his Instagram page telling his fans and followers that he was gifted two different jerseys from Liverpool star, Virgil Van Dijk.

Liverpool player Virgil Van Dijk sends DJ Spinall customised jerseys. Photo: @djspinall/@virgilvandijk

Source: Instagram

An excited DJ Spinall posed with the jerseys that came in red and off-white colours. One of the jerseys was also customised with the Nigerian entertainer’s stage name.

Sharing a video on his page, a thrilled DJ Spinall noted that he intends to frame the jerseys and hang them in his house.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

"The most expensive defender in the world just sent me something priceless !!!! I’m definitely going to frame this. Thank you my brother @virgilvandijk."

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues react

The comment section was filled with remarks from fans and colleagues who joined the DJ in expressing excitement for the gift items.

Read comments below:

jacitydomainn said:

"What!!!!!!!! This is priceless."

dj__emmy said:

"Greatness."

em_xavy said:

"Omo, see as everything cool."

oluwa.wa said:

"Never walk alone."

emeka_mills said:

"Pls tell Virgil that i love him."

iamayojay said:

"Harry Maguire na the most expensive defender in the world. United for life."

Patoranking links up with DJ Spinall and Davido

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that music stars Patoranking, Davido, and DJ Spinall were spotted having fun as they laughed and made jokes.

Businessman Obi Cubana was later seen with a friend and Patoranking as they sang an Igbo song together.

The men were seen at a UK bar rocking with the oyinbo DJ that played Patoranking's latest single.

Source: Legit