Verydarkman recently shared pictures and a video of him at Tunde Ednut's house in London, the UK

In the video, Tunde Ednut could be heard welcoming the social media critic to his house amid excitement

Verydarkman and Tunde Ednut linked up in the UK barely hours after they were accused of spearheading campaigns against footballer Alex Iwobi

Social media activist and critic Martins Black Vincent, popularly known as Verydarkman, broke his silence hours after being dragged alongside Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut over Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi.

Verydarkman, in a recent post via his social media timeline, revealed he is not in Nigeria at the moment as he shared pictures of him in the UK.

Tunde Ednut welcomes Verydarkman to his house. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The online activist who gifted Tunde Ednut a cow during his birthday celebration also shared pictures and a video of him with the Instagram blogger.

An excited Tunde Ednut could be heard welcoming Verydarman to his house in a clip.

Sharing the pictures and video, Verydarkman wrote:

"MUFASA X THE RATEL DON’T PLAY."

See the pictures, including a video Verydarkman shared from his visit to Tunde Ednut's house

People react as Verydarkman visits Tunde Ednut

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the pictures of the online celebrities, see them below:

queenextel:

"This singlet don travel before some haters."

_raemohd:

"Baba don leave him haters for heat."

phumzy_rtw:

"I’m not doing it for the money don’ reach London o ,everybody go just dey lie give themselves."

ayomipeskitchen:

"Awwww nice. I always love Mufasa’s special welcome to guest."

sta.rwise:

"Both of you have done the wrong thing for abusing iwobi and this’s the first time I’ll be disappointed in vdm."

nuelscouture:

"Awon forces them' Don't play."

rudieboss:

"When you are big you are BIG. #TeamVDM - we soLid!"

Why Asisat Oshoala slammed Tunde Ednut and VDM

Legit.ng recently reported that Asisat Oshoala became the latest Nigerian football star to drum support for her Alex Iwobi.

Asisat slammed Tunde Ednut and Verydarkman for being among those who spearheaded online campaigns against Iwobi.

While dragging Tunde Ednut, Asisat claimed the blogger turned himself into a god with money given to him by some big boys.

Source: Legit.ng