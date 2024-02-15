Don Jazzy recently shared a video of him with a man who presented him with a bouquet of flower

The Mavin label boss in the video expressed his displeasure at the man's action as he refused to accept it

Another clip showed the moment Don Jazzy appeared to have given the man money instead, which stirred reactions

Nigeria's leading producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy, was one of the famous celebrities who got a bouquet on Valentine's Day.

Unlike his former signee Tiwa Savage, who received several flowers from a mystery individual, Don Jazzy expressed displeasure at his.

Valentine's Day: Man gifts Don Jazzy bouquet of flowers

In a video the Mavin label boss shared on his Instagram page, a man approached him on his way out with his crew and decided to hand him a bouquet.

Don Jazzy, who turned down the flowers, went on to ask the man who had sent him.

The record producer was heard saying:

"Who send you this flower, I be babe? back to sender,"

However, in another clip, Don Jazzy was spotted giving what looked like money to the man despite not accepting the gift as he hopped into his car.

Watch the video Don Jazzy shared below:

People react as Don Jazzy fumes over Valentine's Day gift

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as many teased the Mavin label boss. See them below:

realjudy___:

"You sent me back my flowers ?" That’s not fair ! U even said back to sender on top of it.

pearlwats:

"Na me send am oo. Now I don Dey feel bad."

funnyfrosh:

"Who buy don baba flower?"

jessicaokoli_:

"I like that back to sender package oo."

janzy___:

"E get the way the guy take put the money for pocket, that was fast."

