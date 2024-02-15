Singer Kizz Daniel recently shared his two cents about this year's Valentine's Day celebration in Nigeria

The Twe Twe crooner lamented that Valentine's Day was no longer the way it used to be as things were now expensive

Kizz Daniel's comment has triggered reactions as many took sides with him while others took it as an opportunity to tease him

Popular Nigerian musician and Flyboy Inc. label owner Kizz Daniel recently left people talking after he shared his opinion about this year's Valentine's Day celebration.

Kizz Daniel, who made headlines after promising to fly a fan to the UK, lamented the economic situation in the country, which affected this year's Valentine's Day in Nigeria.

Kizz Daniel says Valentine's Day is no longer how it used to be. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The Twe Twe crooner stressed that the Lover's Day celebration was no longer the way it used to be in the past.

Kizz Daniel, in a tweet that has since gone viral, wrote:

"Val no sweet again Tins ti won."

See his tweet below:

Meanwhile, music star Davido caused a buzz on social media after he hinted at working on an EP project with Kizz Daniel.

Fans taunt Kizz Daniel over Valentine's Day post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Kizz Daniel's post, see them below:

OYEBAMIJISODIQ8:

"Sheybe you say e no concern you? Yen yen yen."

Lhonzy:

"Where’s the lie here?"

Konigtimz:

"Nobody got buy car as Valentine's gift again because car ti won."

KlasickTheHost:

"But Vado you said your money is much."

Alexandaahh:

"But u have money."

omokaaroojire:

"You no lie Everywhere just dull."

idera_b:

"Shey you only heard, don’t worry it’s a lie & thank God your money is plenty."

FineManArtist:

"Vado why u dey do like this nah? Wetin u go buy for me jare?"

MaidariyaOmar:

"Heartbreak dey Twe Twe for your body be that."

Tekno flaunts mystery lady on Valentine's Day

Legit.ng recently reported that Tekno shared photos of himself with an Oyinbo lady who sported a slightly revealing outfit.

The singer shared the pictures to mark this year's Valentine's Day.

"What happens in dubai stays in Ivory Coast #happyval," he wrote in caption.

Source: Legit.ng