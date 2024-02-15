Tekno has shared adorable pictures to show how he celebrated this year's Valentine's Day

The music star, however, broke many female fans' hearts after he was spotted with a mystery Oyinbo lady

Tekno's picture has since stirred reactions from many, as some netizens compared him to US rapper Kanye West

Popular Nigerian singer and producer Augustine Miles Kelechi, better known as Tekno Miles, may have served many of his female fans and lovers 'breakfast' as he marked this year's Valentine's Day in style.

Like some of his colleagues in the entertainment industry, Tekno sweetly celebrated Valentine's Day and went the extra mile to flaunt his mystery woman.

Tekno shares pictures of him with a mystery lady. Credit: @teknomiles @kanyewest

Source: Instagram

The singer shared different pictures of himself walking side by side with an Oyinbo woman who rocked a slightly revealing outfit.

Sharing the picture, Tekno, who has a daughter with Lola Rae, wrote in his caption:

"What happens in dubai stays in Ivory Coast #happyval."

Netizens react to Tekno's Valentine's Day post

As expected, the singer's pictures have triggered different reactions as some netizens compared Tekno and his val to Kanye West and Bianca Censori.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ochaiking:

"Eh nawa o...u dey carry me go where I know no o @teknomiles."

christopherchidinmapeace:

"@teknomiles why did you seat me down and just pieces my heart never!! I love you from my brain."

KinqKudos:

"Where is Lola Rae?"

Homiebishop:

"Kanye west of Nigeria."

gabby_ola7:

"Doesn't he have a Daughter with Lola Rae?"

mercedezPalocio

"Why do our celebrities like outsiders?"

Austeiin:

"This doesn’t look like Lola Rae oh."

Emmanuelson_Jr:

"Omo all this musician day enjoy oh."

they.hatewizzy:

"She nor fine reach my sisters she just fair get out."

