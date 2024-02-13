A video of a Nigerian mum having a nice time with her daughter's white husband has elicited reactions online

Like a fan before his favourite celebrity, the woman made him feel at home as she treated him nicely

A scene in the heartwarming video showed the overjoyed woman and the white man in each other's arms

A Nigerian lady melted hearts as she shared a video of her mum spoiling her Greek husband.

"It is turn to be spoiled," the excited lady captioned the clip she released on TikTok.

She had so much love for her daughter's husband. Photo Credit: @afrogreekcouple

The clip showed how her mum welcomed the white man with a warm hug. The hospitable woman went on to serve him different delicacies.

As he ate, the mother-in-law funnily watched and fed him with her bare hand. She ate up food particles that fell on his clothes. The white man was amused by her gesture.

The video ended with her mum and her husband playing like lovebirds.

People react to the clip

Emy said:

"Let’s be honest, he married you for your mother."

Fideline Quenty said:

"My sis my own husband never do any wrong in my mom eyes."

WHAT COUNTRY IS THIS said:

"Greek people are nice he helps with housework he doesn't tell me oh I'm a man you have to do everything alone."

bulkyM said:

"Sorry girl that's mummy baby now. I love this ❤️❤️❤️exactly how my mum will steal my man when I finally find him."

Chiommyluv said:

"Lord bless me with my soulmate from anywhere in the world."

Mimi said:

"We love with all our soul. We welcome with everything we got."

trelhmama! said:

"This is so beautiful, if only people of the world could be like this loving and appreciating life."

